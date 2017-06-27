Mongolia to hold first presidential runoff on July 9
Mongolia will hold its first ever presidential runoff vote on July 9 after none of the three candidates secured an absolute majority in an election marred by a "sabotage" attempt, electoral authorities said today. The result of yesterday's vote was put off by several hours, angering supporters of the losing candidate who protested the delay as suspicious.
