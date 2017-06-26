Mongolia ready for presidential vote:...

Mongolia ready for presidential vote: election chief

Speaking at a press conference, Chairman of the Mongolian General Election Commission Choizon Sodnomtseren said 1.978 million people have registered to vote in Monday's election. "Over 25,000 officials will work during the presidential election," Sodnomtseren said.

