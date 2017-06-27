Mongolia economy, graft in spotlight ...

Mongolia economy, graft in spotlight as voters elect president

Polling stations opened throughout Mongolia's cities, townships and prairies on Monday as nearly two million residents were asked to choose a new president amid worries about corruption and the state of the resource-dominated economy, Reuters reported. Most voters expect a two-horse race between the ruling Mongolian People's Party candidate Miyeegombo Enkhbold, an investment-friendly career politician, and former martial arts star and resource nationalist Khaltmaa Battulga of the opposition Democratic Party.

Chicago, IL

