Mongolia changes presidential runoff ...

Mongolia changes presidential runoff date to July 7

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Peninsula

A man leaves after voting in the Mongolian presidential election at the Erdene Sum Ger polling station in Tuul Valley on June 26, 2017. AFP / Fred DUFOUR Ulan Bator: Mongolia's first-ever presidential runoff has been brought forward by two days to July 7 due to a traditional sporting festival, the country's electoral authorities said Thursday.

Chicago, IL

