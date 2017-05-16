MobiCom Wins Mongoliaandapos;s First andquot;Best Employer of...

MobiCom Wins Mongoliaandapos;s First ...

A consolidated subsidiary of KDDI, telecommunications carrier MobiCom Corporation LLC has been awarded "Best Employer of Mongolia", which the Mongolia Ministry of Social Welfare and Labour 1 uses to recognize corporations that take efforts to maintain employee friendly work environments. "Best Employer of Mongolia" selects the private enterprise that takes the greatest efforts to maintain an employee friendly work environment in Mongolia, this being their very first selection.

