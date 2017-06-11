Laura Mvula returns to Cornwall after...

Laura Mvula returns to Cornwall after supporting Duran Duran at Eden last summer.

With almost two months until Boardmasters returns for another epic festival filled to the brim with live music and world class surfing, the line-up for The Keg & Pasty has been unveiled along with more mega names set to perform this August. There'll be three days of music and comedy at The Keg & Pasty, with even more of the best musical talent added to the line-up for Watergate Bay, as well as the famous Beach Sessions on Fistral Beach, from August 9 to 13. The latest line-up reveal sees over 20 acts to perform at The Keg & Pasty - Watergate Bay's traditional Cornish pub.

