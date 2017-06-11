India's Buddhist legacy always keeps ...

India's Buddhist legacy always keeps PM Modi's company on his trips

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the head priest of a large Buddhist Temple in St Petersburg on June 2, it did not make headlines. However, it reflected yet another effort by the PM to reclaim and leverage India's Buddhist legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump (Nov '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC