How a Denver Percussionist Wound Up Composing for a Mongolian Ensemble
Blomster , the conductor of the Colorado Chamber Orchestra , has been exploring other cultures' music for decades. The composer and percussionist says seeing Mexican street bands and African dance groups inspired his fascination with world music, an interest that grew as he studied performance and composition at the University of Colorado Boulder .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
