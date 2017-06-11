EBRD extending US$ 16 million finance...

EBRD extending US$ 16 million finance to Gobi JSC

Monday Jun 5

EBRD is extending new financing to Gobi JSC, the largest vertically integrated cashmere and camel wool processor and garments manufacturer in Mongolia. The financing of US$ 16 million - US$ 12 million six-year loan and US$ 4 million working capital facility for up to three years - will contribute to a more resilient and sustainable economy in the country .

Chicago, IL

