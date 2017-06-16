Corruption scandals muddy Mongolia's ...

Corruption scandals muddy Mongolia's presidential vote

Ulan Bator - 23 June 2017:Mongolians pick a new president Monday after a campaign marred by corruption scandals plaguing all three candidates, from jobs for cash to offshore accounts and donations from an alleged cult. The allegations have sapped enthusiasm among voters in a country that remains mired in poverty despite having billions of dollars worth of natural resources buried beneath its sprawling steppes.

Chicago, IL

