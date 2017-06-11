bassador of Mongolia delivers his credentials to President of Macedonia
Ambassador of Mongolia to Macedonia, Mr D.Batsaikhan delivered his credentials to President of Macedonia Mr Gjorge Ivanov, the state news agency reported on June 7. Mr Batsaikhan promised to put efforts to promote active cooperation in every sector. He also expressed his hope that Macedonian side will consider entering the Multilateral Agreement on Establishing the International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries in Ulaanbaatar.
