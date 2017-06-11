16:39 Ulaanbaatar celebrates International Day of Yoga
The 3rd International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Ulaanbaatar gathering dozens of yoga practitioners to the central square for a yoga lesson and performance on June 18, Montsame state news agency reported. In his opening speech, Ambassador of India to Mongolia Suresh Babu said "Regular practice of yoga helps one develop a healthy body and mind.
