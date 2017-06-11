16:26 Central banks of Mongolia and Russia holding roundtable meeting
Ulaanbaatar hosts the second roundtable meeting of the central banks of Mongolia and the Russian Federation on June 29-30, the state news agency reported. Attendees of the meeting are Governor of the Bank of Mongolia N.Bayartsaikhan, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia A.P.Torshina and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Mongolia I. Azizov and other officials.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
