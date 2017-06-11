16:26 Central banks of Mongolia and R...

16:26 Central banks of Mongolia and Russia holding roundtable meeting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Ulaanbaatar hosts the second roundtable meeting of the central banks of Mongolia and the Russian Federation on June 29-30, the state news agency reported. Attendees of the meeting are Governor of the Bank of Mongolia N.Bayartsaikhan, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia A.P.Torshina and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Mongolia I. Azizov and other officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump (Nov '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,953 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC