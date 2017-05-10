15:22 Mongolia and Russia sign multip...

15:22 Mongolia and Russia sign multiple cooperation deals

Multiple cooperation deals were inked by Mongolia and Russia at the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum. Prime Minister of Mongolia A cooperation document between the 'Fourth Combined Thermal Power Plant' state-owned company of Mongolia and Urals Turbine Plant of Russia was signed.

