12:29 Modi, Erdenebat discuss on what Mongolia will spend $1-bn Indian loan
Erdenebat met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 on June 2. The Mongolian PM said that $1 billion loan from India will be used in promoting infrastructure development instead of financing railway projects as agreed previously, Montsame state news agency reported. Modi, for his part, said that this change has to be looked through by the Indian side accordingly with internal regulations, and the Indian side will try to settle the matter as much in favor of Mongolia as possible.
