11:15 EBRD extending $16 million to Mongolia for expansion of Gobi cashmere

In a boost to the local economy the EBRD is extending new financing to Gobi JSC, a leading cashmere garments maker in Mongolia. The funding facility, with a volume of up to US$ 16 million, will support the crucial sector and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable economy, EBRD said in a release on May 31. Cashmere is a key export commodity for Mongolia, second only to products from the mining industry.

