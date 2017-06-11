11:05 Mongolia presidential candidate...

11:05 Mongolia presidential candidate challenges IMF

Thursday Jun 8

One of Mongolia's top presidential candidates is seeking to reinstate a banking measure that almost derailed the country's $434 million bailout last month as part of a populist-tinged campaign. Battulga Khaltmaa, a candidate with President Elbegdorj Tsakhia's Democratic party, told Bloomberg in an interview that he supports restoring a provision requiring revenue from the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine and other large foreign-backed projects to be directed through local banks.

Chicago, IL

