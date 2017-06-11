11:05 Mongolia presidential candidate challenges IMF
One of Mongolia's top presidential candidates is seeking to reinstate a banking measure that almost derailed the country's $434 million bailout last month as part of a populist-tinged campaign. Battulga Khaltmaa, a candidate with President Elbegdorj Tsakhia's Democratic party, told Bloomberg in an interview that he supports restoring a provision requiring revenue from the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine and other large foreign-backed projects to be directed through local banks.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
