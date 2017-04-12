We Can't Make This Up: Yiddish Song Performed On Mongolia's American Idol

Besides in Mexico City, which hosts the annual Yiddish Idol competition , there really is nowhere on earth where you would expect to hear a Yiddish song performed as part of a singing competition, let alone on national television. Recently, however, the American-Jewish singer Amalia Rubin performed an excellent rendition of Moishe Nadir's "The Rebbe Elimelech" on the Mongolian TV show Universe Best Songs, a local take-off of American Idol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.