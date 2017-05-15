UPDATE 1-IMF approves $5.5 bln bailou...

UPDATE 1-IMF approves $5.5 bln bailout package for Mongolia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

BEIJING/ULAANBAATAR, May 25 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it approved a total financial package worth around $5.5 billion to help support cash-strapped Mongolia's efforts to restructure its economy. The IMF said in a statement that Mongolia was hit hard by the sharp decline of commodity prices and the slowdown in key export markets, and the government is therefore implementing a programme to pave the way to economic recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump (Nov '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC