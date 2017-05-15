UPDATE 1-IMF approves $5.5 bln bailout package for Mongolia
BEIJING/ULAANBAATAR, May 25 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it approved a total financial package worth around $5.5 billion to help support cash-strapped Mongolia's efforts to restructure its economy. The IMF said in a statement that Mongolia was hit hard by the sharp decline of commodity prices and the slowdown in key export markets, and the government is therefore implementing a programme to pave the way to economic recovery.
