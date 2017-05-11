'The Huns had their own alphabet Tamg...

'The Huns had their own alphabet Tamga,' says professor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: English Dong-A

'The Huns had their own alphabet Tamga,' says professor. May. 04, 2017 07:17. by Sang-Un Kim [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at English Dong-A.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC