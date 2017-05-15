Mongolia says it grows 4.2 pct y/y in Q1, lifted by higher coal prices

May 16 Mongolia's economy, which grew only 1 percent in 2016, expanded 4.2 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, buoyed by the coal sector's turnaround, government data showed on Tuesday. The National Statistics Office data may signal a recovery for the resource-dependent nation, mired in an economic crisis caused by heavy foreign debt, a collapse in its currency and slowing growth in China, its biggest trading partner.

