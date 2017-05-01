Mongolia Expects IMF Bailout to Happen 'Soon' After Postponement

Mongolia will work to get its bailout approved soon, according to a senior finance ministry official, after the International Monetary Fund postponed a vote on it over concerns about a new law that affected foreign exchange and investment. "We are working towards resolving this issue as soon as possible and we hope that once it's resolved the IMF board meeting will take place," Manduul Nyamdeleg, head of the financial markets and insurance division, said by phone in Ulaanbaatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.