Incheon, Mongolia to enhance ties for joint climate response

Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok met with Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj on Wednesday and discussed joint climate change responses as well as ways to enhance ties between the two nations, the mayor's office said Thursday. "As desertification in Mongolia and China is deepening due to global warming, the world should join hands to tackle the phenomenon and yellow sand that stems from it," the South Korean mayor said during the meeting, which was held at the Mongolian presidential residence Ikh Tenger Complex in Ulaanbaatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.