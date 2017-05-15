Could a "Little Mongolia" Become L.A....

Could a "Little Mongolia" Become L.A.'s Next Cultural Enclave?

Wednesday May 10

Amid darkness, a man in traditional Mongolian boots and jacket, with a hairstyle fit for a 13th-century warrior, clears his throat and emits the unmistakable, unearthly drone-chant that defines Tuvan throat singing. My translator, Emily Norovsambuu, leans over and explains that the singer, Zolbayar "Amai" Jambalsuren, wants the 20 or so people in the room, ranging in age from toddler to elder, to imagine they're back among the wide open plains and endless blue skies of Mongolia, their homeland.

