Backgrounder: Economic corridors under Belt and Road Initiative

China will host the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14 and 15. Following are the economic corridors proposed under the Belt and Road Initiative. The idea of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor was proposed by China in September 2014 during the first trilateral meeting of the heads of state of the three countries in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan.

