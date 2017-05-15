17:12 OSCE, Business Council of Mongolia promote public-private...
A set of recommendations for improving legal certainty, efficiency and consistency of administrative processes, focused on public private-partnerships in the fight against corruption, were developed during a four-day modular training course in Ulaanbaatar and presented on May 12 to the State Great Khural, Mongolia's Parliament. The course gathered mid and senior government officials as well as business representatives from a range of industrial sectors.
