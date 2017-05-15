16:23 Protesters try to burn car in M...

16:23 Protesters try to burn car in Mongolian capital

Monday May 22 Read more: AkiPress

Some protesters tried to burn a Toyota Prius10 car on Sukhbaatar square in the center of Ulaanbaatar earlier today, reports news.mn. The Association of Protecting Prius Importers demonstrated against the increase in car tax which the Mongolian Parliament has approved.

