15:51 OSCE/ODIHR opens observation mission for presidential election in Mongolia

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights formally opened a limited election observation mission for the 26 June presidential election in Mongolia. The mission is led by Ambassador Geert-Hinrich Ahrens and consists of a core team of 10 experts based in Ulaanbaatar and 20 long-term observers to be deployed in teams of two across the country.

