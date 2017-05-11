15:44 Mongolia to expand mine exploration

15:44 Mongolia to expand mine explora...

The Mongolian Mining Minister has announced that exploration in the country will be expanded, with the hope of attracting international investment and growing the economy, reports news.mn. Mongolia is a mineral-rich country boasting large copper, gold and coal deposits; however, until recently just 9.6% of its land was available for prospecting.

