12:47 Mongolia annuls forex regulation to pave way for IMF bailout

Monday

Mongolia's legislature removed the main obstacle to an International Monetary Fund-led bailout for its crisis-ridden economy by annulling a controversial banking requirement for foreign-invested projects, state news agency Montsame said Friday. The IMF board had been expected to approve a $5.5 billion rescue package for Mongolia at a meeting on April 28, but delayed a decision amid concerns about a clause that required foreign projects such as Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine to channel sales revenues through local banks in order to boost Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves.

Chicago, IL

