12:47 Mongolia annuls forex regulation to pave way for IMF bailout
Mongolia's legislature removed the main obstacle to an International Monetary Fund-led bailout for its crisis-ridden economy by annulling a controversial banking requirement for foreign-invested projects, state news agency Montsame said Friday. The IMF board had been expected to approve a $5.5 billion rescue package for Mongolia at a meeting on April 28, but delayed a decision amid concerns about a clause that required foreign projects such as Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine to channel sales revenues through local banks in order to boost Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
