12:36 Climate-stressed Mongolia urged to put yaks before mines

Monday May 1

Mongolia should diversify its economy in the face of climate change and other stresses, as reliance on mining at the expense of its livestock industry has put people at risk of commodity price shocks and rising unemployment, an international aid group said, reports Reuters . Ramesh Singh, Mongolia director for Mercy Corps, said strengthening rural livestock markets and establishing centers of economic activity outside the over-stretched capital would enrich the nation's coffers, provide work for young people, and boost the country's resilience.

Chicago, IL

