11:34 Vietnamese Vice President takes part in business forum in Ulaanbaatar

The Vice President of Vietnam, Mrs Dang Th Ngc Thinh, participated in a Mongolian-Vietnamese business forum in Ulaanbaata on May 9 as part of her official visit to Ulaanbaatar at the invitation of Mongolian Prime Minister J.Erdenebat. Mrs Dang Th Ngc Thinh spoke at the opening ceremony of business forum, saying that she hopes the bi-lateral deal between on trade, investment and economic co-operation will be a great success.

