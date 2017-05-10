10:43 EU Ambassador to Mongolia awarded state order for his efforts to enhance bilateral relations
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Mr. Tsend Munkh-Orgil met the Ambassador of the European Union to Mongolia Mr. Hans Dietmar Schweisgut, the Mongolian foreign ministry said May 25. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the steps and further actions following the Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil's recent visit to the European Union. They also elaborated on the upcoming project on "Trade related assistance to Mongolia".
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC