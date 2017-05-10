10:43 EU Ambassador to Mongolia awarded state order for his efforts to enhance bilateral relations

10:43 EU Ambassador to Mongolia award...

EU Ambassador to Mongolia awarded state order for his efforts to enhance bilateral relations

Thursday May 25

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Mr. Tsend Munkh-Orgil met the Ambassador of the European Union to Mongolia Mr. Hans Dietmar Schweisgut, the Mongolian foreign ministry said May 25. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the steps and further actions following the Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil's recent visit to the European Union. They also elaborated on the upcoming project on "Trade related assistance to Mongolia".

Chicago, IL

