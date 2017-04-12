Two Mongolian soldiers die in field t...

Two Mongolian soldiers die in field training accident

Read more: Xinhuanet

Two Mongolian soldiers were killed and eight others injured in an explosion caused by mishandling live grenade during a field training, the armed forces said on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Tuesday at a military training center about 65 km west of capital Ulan Bator.

Chicago, IL

