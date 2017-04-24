This Sweater Company Is Breaking a Cashmere Cartel 2 hours ago
Welcome to Shopping for Good, a new series that reports on how smart business can intersect with a higher purpose. In 2012, Matt Scanlan, the founder and chief executive officer of Naadam Cashmere , was just a young New York University alumnus with an unsatisfying job at a venture capital firm. "After a couple years of working as an analyst-which is a pretty thankless job-I left," he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC