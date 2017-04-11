This Asian Nation Wants to Let Police...

This Asian Nation Wants to Let Police Fine Journalists

Yesterday

Several Mongolian broadcasters, newspapers and websites suspended content to protest a bill they fear would lead to censorship just two months before the former communist dictatorship elects a new president. More than a dozen TV stations went dark and at least seven newspapers printed black front pages Thursday to call attention to the proposed Law on Infringement being considered by parliament.

Chicago, IL

