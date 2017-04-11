Searching for the last eagle hunters ...

Searching for the last eagle hunters in western Mongolia

It is a dream assignment: to venture into the wilds of Asia to film the practitioners of a vanishing tradition - the last eagle hunters of western Mongolia. With only about 60 authentic eagle hunters left, the fear is their tradition will soon be lost.

Chicago, IL

