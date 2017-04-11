Remarkable new pictures of 1,000-year...

Remarkable new pictures of 1,000-year-old Mongolian mummy wearing "red ADIDAS boots"

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Daily Record

The woman was also reportedly buried with a striking clutch bag, a comb and a mirror - and no fewer than four changes of clothes These remarkable new pictures show a 1,000-year-old mummy who was found in Mongolian mountains wearing " Adidas boots". The woman, aged between 30 and 40, went to the next life apparently donning red-and-black boots with distinctive stripes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC