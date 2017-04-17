Mongolian mummy buried in 'Adidas boo...

Mongolian mummy buried in 'Adidas boots' 1,100 years ago

Intriguing new details have emerged about a medieval mummy known for her 'Adidas' boots - which she wore more than a millennia ago. And her body and possessions remained so remarkably preserved that experts are still uncovering some of the secrets they keep.

