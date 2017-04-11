Mongolian media goes dark to protest ...

Mongolian media goes dark to protest press freedom threat

Blank screens and red text warning about threats to press freedom interrupted Mongolian television late on Wednesday to protest against legal changes media groups say could harshly punish journalists accused of defamation ahead of elections.

Chicago, IL

