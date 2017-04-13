Mongolian exchange faces axe from FTSE Russell frontier watchlist
Mongolia's Stock Exchange warned it may be cut from the watchlist of candidates for the FTSE Russell frontier markets index unless it meets regulatory standards by August. The country was first placed on the watchlist in 2012, after its growth hit an all-time high of 17.3 percent.
