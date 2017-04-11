Mongolian capital mayor aims for sister city deal with Tokyo by 2020

The mayor of Mongolia's capital said Wednesday that Ulan Bator is seeking to forge a sister city agreement with Tokyo by 2020 and expand bilateral ties through tourism, culture and sports. "I conveyed our wish to establish a sister city agreement with Tokyo and upgrade our ties," Sundui Batbold said in an interview following his meeting with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, whose city is hosting the Olympics and Paralympics three years from now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.