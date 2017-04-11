Mongolia Clears Hurdles Needed for $5...

Mongolia Clears Hurdles Needed for $5.5 Billion IMF-led Bailout

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Bloomberg

Mongolia has fulfilled prerequisites from the International Monetary Fund to receive a $5.5-billion bailout and is expected to receive an initial tranche of cash at the end of this month. "All the prior conditions have been met" for Mongolia to receive an IMF-supported package, Neil Saker, resident representative for the fund said Wednesday in the capital, Ulaanbaatar.

