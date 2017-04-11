Mongolia Clears Hurdles Needed for $5.5 Billion IMF-led Bailout
Mongolia has fulfilled prerequisites from the International Monetary Fund to receive a $5.5-billion bailout and is expected to receive an initial tranche of cash at the end of this month. "All the prior conditions have been met" for Mongolia to receive an IMF-supported package, Neil Saker, resident representative for the fund said Wednesday in the capital, Ulaanbaatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC