Hull adventurer completes Russian leg...

Hull adventurer completes Russian leg of 36,000 mile walk after 11 years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: This is Hull

The Hull adventurer hoping to walk an unbroken path around the world has finally left Russia after 11 years battling vast wastelands and Kremlin red tape . Former paratrooper Karl Bushby, from Sutton, set out in November 1998, then aged 29, to become the first person to complete the epic 36,000 mile global trek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Hull.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC