First trainload of Russian wheat arrives in China
A freight train fully loaded with Russia n wheat arrived at Manzhouli land port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Saturday. This is the first bulk shipment of Russian wheat to enter China via the land port after the two countries reached deals on quarantine inspection requirements for exporting Russian wheat, corn, rice and soybean to China in December 2015.
