Film review: The Big Day - documentary on poor children

Monday Apr 3

Rather than simply observing and recording what happens, this movie seems to stage some agonising interactions that actually undermine its authenticity In The Big Day, French filmmaker Pascal Plisson scours the Earth for a quartet of passionate yet impoverished children, each of whom is embarking on potentially life-changing challenges. Instead of an effortlessly life-affirming enterprise, chronicling everyday triumphs and tragedies against spectacular backdrops, this spiritual sequel to his award-winning documentary On the Way to School proves to be a contrived, manipulative and wholly insincere exercise.

