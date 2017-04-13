EBRD keen to assist Mongolia's dairy ...

EBRD keen to assist Mongolia's dairy sector potential

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Dairy Reporter

As part of its drive to strengthen the Mongolian economy by supporting the country's agribusiness sector, the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development organized a dairy conference last week. The event, "Future Opportunities in Mongolia's Dairy Sector," took place in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

Chicago, IL

