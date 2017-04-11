China has moved from assertive to agg...

China has moved from assertive to aggressive

'The men in black suits and hair dye in Beijing have not only completely blown the cover story of "peaceful rise," but have managed to antagonise the regional powers in the Indo-Pacific,' says Nitin Pai. The central argument of the first innings of this column was a simple one: India should recognise that East Asia is a part of its extended neighbourhood and that it is in our national interest to invest in the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region.

Chicago, IL

