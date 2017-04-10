17:13 Singaporean company to construct Mongolian coal aerification plant
The Mongolian Ministry of Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Poh Golden Ger Resources Pte Ltd, which is the Mongolian subsidiary of Singapore's "Poh Group Pte", for coal aerification and power generation, reports news.mn. The Singaporean company will cooperate with Mongolia for constructing the coal aerification plant, which will generate power through the process of burning a combination of coal dust and gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says will visit Trump
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|10
|13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|1
|Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10)
|Aug '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07)
|Jan '15
|Jeremy
|268
|Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bayarmaa
|1
|turks are not mongols (Jun '09)
|Jan '15
|Gagoi
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC