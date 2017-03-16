16:34 UN Special Representative to visit Mongolia
Robert Glasser, Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction will visit Mongolia for the ISDR Asia Partnership meeting. He will speak at the opening ceremony of the meeting in Ulaanbaatar on April 4-5, reports news.mn.
